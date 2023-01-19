A user on TikTok went viral after she said she snuck out of a job interview because she was asked to take a drug test. Commenters applauded her bold actions.

The video, posted by Dee (@richhdee), has been viewed more than 61,000 times. “Ma’am that wasn’t in the job description,” she captioned the video, which started with her hiding out in the bathroom after her potential employer allegedly asked if she was ready for the drug test.

“Bitch, I’m going to go,” she said as she snuck around the halls for an escape. “Drug test, who?” she said while stepping into the elevator.

Currently, the recreational use of marijuana is legal in 21 states in the United States (medical marijuana is legal in 37). In Connecticut, for example, retailers are now allowed to sell cannabis products to adults over the age of 21.

The boom in popularity is affecting the job force. Depending on state laws, companies have the option of drug testing their employees—and even potential employees. If a job candidate fails or refuses to do the drug test, the employer can refuse to hire an employee.

However, companies who require a drug test from candidates should clearly state that the passing of a drug test is required for an offer of employment. This can be identified in the job posting, offer letter, or other official documents.

Factoring in this information, you can see why many TikTokers applauded Dee for abruptly leaving her job interview.

“Nah cus don’t play on my time like that. let me know what to expect ahead of time bookieeee,” one user wrote.

“Lmaaaooooo like that’s stuff you need to warn about,” added another.

“I always say no lol. I gotta pick the kids up or sumn. Lemme reschedule for the next day,” joked a third.

Some users shared their own stories of drug tests—including their failures.

“This happened to me one time. I took the test with a smile knowing I was failing,” this user wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Why I actually took the test they called a few days later and was like you failed I tried to act surprised like huh ? how can that be,” commented another.

Clever tricks to try and pass don’t always work, as evident by one user’s story: “I bought a detox kit for $80 and failed,” they wrote.

Finally, some users wrote that it’s best to go into a job interview prepared to take a drug test.

“You gotta be prepared,” one wrote. Another shared, “This my worst fear thats why i try to look at the reviews on google cause ik i aint finna be ready right then and there.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dee via TikTok comment.