‘Just started but already dead inside’: Investment company’s video of its summer interns sparks debate

A Quantumvest portfolio manager shared a TikTok video showing the investment company’s first day with its summer interns, sparking debate in the comments.

In the video, Taylor Roncancio (@taylorroncancio) records the interns dressed in suits and sitting in a boardroom, looking particularly stoic, while on a Zoom call.

Roncancio asks a speaker on the Zoom call, “Jeremiah, tell them a little bit how whenever you came to work at Morgan Stanley, what your bosses told you after working at Quantumvest because you’ve been doing so well?”

The video, shared by Roncancio on May 16, has received over 500,000 views and led to discussion about the company’s prestige (or lack thereof) in the comments.

“They got turned down by Northwestern Mutual and came here instead,” one viewer wrote.

“This screams ‘working for experience,'” another noted.

“’Quantumvest’ has 107 followers on LinkedIn lmao,” a third chimed in.

Others pointed out the seemingly unhappy vibe of the interns.

“Just started but already dead inside,” one viewer commented.

“I’d be thinking about nothing except leaping out that window,” another claimed.

Many viewers were shocked that the video wasn’t satire.

“I’m convinced this is a joke,” one user said.

“Bro i thought this was gonna be a skit,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Roncacio via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories