Viral TikTok claims online order tips at IHOP go to corporate—the restaurant says that’s false

Viewers are livid after a TikToker claimed an IHOP worker told them online tips don’t go to the employees who prepare customers’ meals. The video detailing the incident has reached 1.4 million views as commenters chime in with their anger.

In his post, user @thatcommiegreg begins by sharing his frustration that some food delivery and pickup apps supposedly prevent how much a customer can tip.

“Y’all ever seen this that you are not allowed to tip a certain percent? Why? Why? Give me an explanation,” he says, displaying an error screen for an undisclosed restaurant’s online ordering page.

He then recounts an alleged experience he recently had at IHOP. When he arrived to pick up his food, @thatcommiegreg says the workers asked if he already tipped online.

@thatcommiegreg confirmed he had after he completed his order online. The employee allegedly told him, “Please don’t tip online going forward that money doesn’t go to the workers in the store, it goes to corporate.”

@thatcommiegreg was furious. “I was so livid,” he says in the video. “You’re telling me those workers did all the work and my tip went to fucking corporate IHOP?”

An IHOP spokesperson refuted the TikToker’s claim in a statement to the Daily Dot.

“You can be sure that none of the tips from orders placed on ihop.com go to IHOP corporate,” the spokesperson said. “The information in the video is not correct.”

Still, viewers who watched the video voiced their outrage at the alleged practice. Some people claiming to be IHOP workers supported @thatcommiegreg’s statements

@rosagonzlinda said, “At this point we just need to venmo or paypal our servers/helpers directly.”

@thefathermind commented, “Tipping is just the owners way of making the employees mad at the customers because they are being under paid.”

@kayciepoyser said, “I use to work for ihop and I knew we never got the tips from mobile orders but I never connected who actually got it.”

@irlvn said, “i work at ihop, and yes this is all true.”

@warped.tori added, “SAY IT WITH ME NOW: TIP IN CASH!!!!!!”

@whiz_jawn said, “that’s tip theft. in a lot of states they can be sued for that”

Restaurant Opportunities Center, a non-profit with the mission to improve working conditions for restaurant workers, commented via their official TikTok, “If you’re a worker at IHOP or this sounds a lot like your restaurant, reach out to us. This is illegal!!”

@thatcommiegreg was contacted via TikTok comment but did not immediately return a request for comment.

