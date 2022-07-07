‘I had the minion menu and i had diarrhea for 4 days’: IHOP customers find raw chicken in their Minions meal

IHOP rolled out a special Minions-themed menu to help promote Minions: The Rise of Gru during its theatrical run, but some are regretting their decision to check it out.

TikToker @_.caroline._ shared a video of her and her friend grabbing a meal at the pancake house earlier in the week, writing, “We just wanted to enjoy our minion meal.”

They didn’t specify which items they ordered (the special Minions menu includes offerings like the “Ba-Ba-Banana Milkshake” and “Gru’s Evil Steakburger”) or if everything on the table was related specifically to the Minions menu or not. But images they shared of chicken tenders and pancakes with sprinkles all looked disturbingly undercooked.

“My body is shutting down,” Caroline wrote of the meal.

Several others viewers claimed to have had similarly negative experiences with the special menu, with @minergirl666 writing, “I had the minion menu and i had diarrhea for 4 days.”

“There were hairs in our ba ba banana milkshake,” another viewer said.

“I had the minions meal cold brew and gru’d my pants,” @kirath__ joked.

Others were just appalled at how anyone could have cooked and served that meal and not noticed that it wasn’t fit for human consumption.

“Bro thats not even rare, thats still running around in a field,” @not.ur.friend1 wrote.

@shreksbbygirl101 suggested “that would traumatize me to ever eat chicken ever again.”

In a positive turn of events, the next video from the TikToker shows her and the same friend going for a meal at a much fancier restaurant, where it looks like the food was actually cooked all the way through.

“This is what 1 million views gets you,” she added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @_.caroline._ via TikTok comment and IHOP via email.

