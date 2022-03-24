‘Feel like this could’ve been avoided by not going out with white conservatives’: TikToker says ICE showed up after he agreed to date with Hinge match

A TikToker alleged in a viral video that his white, conservative date whom he met on Hinge set him up.

Yahya (@yahya.of.steel) posted a simple video this week, writing via its text overlay that he “matched with a [white] conservative girl on HINGE and she asked me out on a date.”

But when he got to the restaurant, he said, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was waiting.

“Dw they didn’t catch me,” he wrote in the caption of the video, which has been viewed nearly 50,000 times in two days.

He included the hashtag #truestory in the caption and reiterated it was “true” in the comments section when responding to apparent skeptics.

ICE has long been a controversial agency, but that became even more true during Donald Trump’s presidency. Critics of ICE argue the agency is cruel and serves retribution rather than justice, whereas many conservatives have generally supported the organization and deporting anyone who may not be able to prove a legal right to be here.

With that in mind, some viewers were unsympathetic to Yahya’s situation, suggesting he should have known better than to agree to this date in the first place.

“What did u expect?” @grishma asked.

“I feel like this could’ve been avoided by not going out with white conservatives but just do whatever you all want,” @officia1jesuschrist suggested.

Another viewer joked that he probably “got catfished by the ICE,” while another said that his story is “literally the plot to Get Out.”

Yahya also pointed out in the comments that he was actually born in Oregon and hinted that he will not do a storytime because “That’s the whole story.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Yahya via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories