Mom’s revenge on husband of 20 years who allegedly cheated with stripper praised

A woman blasted T-Pain’s “I’m in Love with a Stripper” after allegedly being cheated on by her husband of 20 years with a stripper. She also defaced a sign in their home that said “you will forever be my always” to say “[the alleged name of the stripper] will forever be your always.”

The TikTok video featuring the fallout to the extramarital affair was posted by @campbell_kenzie, who appears to go by Kenzie and is the woman’s daughter, on Oct. 14.

“She said she will have his favorite song on repeat for him,” the text overlay continues.

Kenzie called her mother’s actions “acting out” in the video’s overlay text but implied that they were justified in her caption.

“As she should,” Kenzie wrote.

Commenters felt for the woman.

“Make sure you give that woman a hug,” @randiwalston wrote. “She might appear strong but she’s hurtin.”

“Twenty years of marriage and then being cheated on is heartbreaking,” @bruinsbaby3090 commented. “Let your mom know that everyone on TikTok loves her.”

“Better make sure you keep her busy at all times,” @juiicydianna commented. “Nail dates coffee dates Walmart runs whatever. Twenty years I’d fall out.”

“Alexa, play Irreplaceable by Beyoncé,” @juustjass_ commented.

@campbell_kenzie did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories