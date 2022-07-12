‘This is why I go to my car on every break’: Worker goes viral for video showing ‘how the break room is supposed to be’

A TikToker’s video about break rooms at work is seriously resonating with viewers.

Everyone has different opinions on how they would like to spend their breaks, or what type of environment they would like to spend it in, but at the end of the day, it only takes one extrovert to change the vibe of an entire break room no matter how all the other employees feel.

Frustrations with experiences like that seemed to be a common thread among viewers who appreciated a recent TikTok from Tia (@tiaac_) that expressed “how the break room is suppose to be,” according to her.

“Come in and shut your ass up,” she wrote, adding, “I SHOULD HEAR A PIN DROP.”

The video itself shows several of Tia’s co-workers just spending their short time away from work in comfortable silence, eating lunch, looking at their phones, or just vibing quietly.

Although Tia’s #nursetok tag seems to indicate her place of employment is related to the medical field, wanting a quiet space to take a breather from work is something people in a number of interactive fields can appreciate.

“How do I print a video so I can pin it to the Corkboard,” @stfuidonotexist asked.

“The only thing i need to hear is some low chewing sounds NOTHING ELSE,” @diamondmakayla2 agreed.

Others viewers shared they don’t even bother with the break rooms provided by their companies because of their co-workers.

“This is why I go to my car on every break because…silence,” @pebbleswestalmaraz wrote, while @sikkz1029 claimed they “be finding an empty utility closet to eat in before I sit in the break room.”

These TikTokers may be in the majority, but, according to the Houston Chronicle, which cited Access Perks, 46% of employees like socializing with co-workers in the break room.



Tia later clarified in the comments section that she and her co-workers “are so cool” with one another, but sometimes quiet can be a good thing.

