‘Imagine forgetting something when ur already late’: Viewers marvel at woman’s house accessible only by tram

For some, living in a rural area—or even far from public transportation—means that getting to and from home is a journey. But imagine if your home was only accessible via tram.

That’s one woman’s reality: In a TikTok posted on June 7, Courtney Johnson (@courtney..johnson) shows the tram that leads to her new home.

“POV: You randomly decided to buy a house only accessible by tram,” Johnson wrote in her videos overlay text. In her caption, she shared that her decision actually wasn’t random, but that she “manifested it.”

On Thursday, Johnson’s video had almost 5 million views.

Many viewers commented on Johnson’s video asking for a tour of her house, which she obliged. In a follow up TikTok, she shows her house, which is located in Austin, TX. The house has two bedrooms and multiple balconies, and seems to have been built near the side of the cliff (hence the tram). Johnson has also posted about having a guest house which she is turning into an AirBnB.

Plus, her property used to be available as a film location.

Commenters on Johnson’s initial video about her home were stunned by the necessity of a tram and listed off scenarios that would make it inconvenient.

“Imagine forgetting something when ur already late,” @nicoleeich18 commented.

“Imagine your groceries take more than one trip,” @worm55555 wrote. Johnson responded saying that her groceries do result in multiple trips.

“Imagine being chased by an intruder,” @thecocainecowgirl commented.

“Imagine getting home and having to use the bathroom sooo bad,” @isabelgabrielaa wrote.