A Hooters employee has riled up TikTok after posting a video saying that, in order to work the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, she was forced to sleep on an air mattress with other girls she didn’t know.

The video, posted by user Alexis (@alexiskindatexas), shows her sitting on an air mattress before panning to reveal a packed apartment.

“When you come to work The Masters and you’re sleeping on airmattresses in an apartment with girls you don’t know,” Alexis writes in the text overlaying the video.

Her video has more than 347,000 views.

“Low key they did [us] DiRtY,” Alexis writes in the caption.

While Hooters is not an official sponsor of the tournament, it does hold a significant position in the event’s proceedings. The restaurant is expanded with a large tent, golf great John Daly hosts autograph signings in its parking lot, and, according to TikTokers like Alexis, Hooters brings in staff from outside the Augusta area to help manage the newly-large crowds.

When reached, Alexis confirmed she worked for Hooters and said she “always” enjoys her job. She declined further comment.

In the comments of her video, TikTokers and other alleged Hooters employees seem to say that bringing in outside employees—and housing them in this manner—is common for Hooters

“HAHAHAHA girl they did this to us 5 years ago,” wrote one user. “I cannot believe it’s still the same.”

“As a hooters girl that’s been in the game for 9 years, this has [been] and always will be what they do,” added another.

“The random box of assorted chips on the floor did it for me,” someone observed.

“Oh no they did that to us back in 2014,” stated a third. “I left and went to Charleston with a couple girls instead.”

Despite this being an apparently common practice, Alexis says in comment that they “[weren’t] aware of the living quarters” before agreeing to go.

Other commenters chimed in to say that, hopefully, the good tips would compensate for such a cramped living situation.

“You’ll make enough this week to live anywhere in the world for 3 months,” commented a user.

However, this only seemed to be the case if one was working on the floor. As one user noted, “the masters is only worth working if ur a server.”

No matter where she’s working, TikTokers are looking out for Alexis. As one user wrote, “I hope they are paying you well.”

Hooters did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.