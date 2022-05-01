‘And there goes her career’: A man allegedly confronted his Karen neighbor after hearing homophobic slurs. She then appears to attack him on camera

A viral TikTok with nearly 2 million views shows the moment a woman tried to attack her purported neighbor on camera and what appears to be proof of her arrest.

The clip, which was posted on April 9, has nearly 200,000 likes. It was posted by user @scott.blevins, who in the video, explains via on-screen text that he ‘confronted [his] Karen neighbor after overhearing homophobic slurs.’

While none of the alleged slurs were heard on video, the footage shows the user coming out of his apartment on top of the stairwell, telling the woman, who appears to be talking to another person, that “if you would like to knock I’m right here.”

She then proceeds to tell him to “shut the fuck up” and appears to call him a racial slur.

Then, she tells the user that she will “key the fuck out of [his] car right now” and appears to go outside to do just that, as the user runs down the stairs and tells her that she’s on camera.

As he follows her outside, she repeatedly tells him to “get the fuck out of my face” before then appearing to get physical with him, which causes the footage to get cut off.

The TikToker records police lights outside their home, and then the TikTok switches to what looks like a screenshot of the same woman’s arrest record, with the mugshot matching the appearance of the woman in the video.

Several commenters were amused by the end of the TikTok, with one user calling it “the perfect storybook ending.”

Other commenters expressed their shock at the anger of the woman in the video. “I feel sorry for people like that,” one commenter said. “They live and breathe anger and it’s all they know.” Another added, “I will literally never understand how people are so homophobic that they are willing to ruin their life over it. Like, what do they get from that?”

The user did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

