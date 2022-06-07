‘Women can’t run power tools’: Woman calls out Home Depot employee’s misogyny

In a viral video, a TikToker who goes by Bougie White Trash (@bougiewhitetrash) explained how she had gone to Home Depot in Harris County to return a pressure washer when she had an unpleasant exchange with a supervisor.

The woman said she had a great experience when first renting her equipment, but faced misogyny when returning it. She claims “an old white dude” approached her in the parking lot and harrassed her about the hose being unrolled.

“Huh, someone could’ve rolled up a hose,” he said, according to the TikToker. “They’re gonna charge you extra for that.” He allegedly proceeded to say he was just kidding.

“You were in a pissy mood this morning and you decided to take it out on me because I’m a woman and you’re a man,” she says in the video.

She continues to explain how the supervisor asked if the gas tank was filled, as she knew the gas tank must be returned full. After a back-and-forth conversation about the tank, the woman went inside to speak to someone else.

“He powered up the pressure washer inside, five feet from where I was standing so that he could make as much noise as he could over me,” she claims.

The supervisor allegedly then told the employee that was now helping her to charge her extra for gas. The employee provided her with a number to report the interaction.

The hose and gas requirements mentioned by the supervisor are not stated in the company’s return policy.

The video received over 20,000 views and led other TikTok users share their own experiences with Home Depot.

“Oh that powering it up was also to see if he could find a problem with it and blame you. Because you know, women can’t run power tools,” one user said.

“I hate going to Home Depot because there is often such poor service like this. Sorry you experienced it,” another commented.

“It’s real ladies and it’s 2022,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Home Depot via email and the TikToker through Instagram messaging as well as TikTok comment.

