‘Every employee can alter the price of any item up to $50 off’: TikToker shares alleged Home Depot ‘secret’ in viral video

A TikToker highlighted alleged “company secrets,” including one on how to save money while shopping at Home Depot, in a viral TikTok series.

One of the TikToks in the popular series has been viewed over 1.5 million times since being posted two days ago. In the video, user Kita ( @markitaann) reads aloud quote tweets from Twitter users. All the users were responding to a viral tweet from @Uberfacts asking: “What company secrets can you reveal, now that you don’t work for the company anymore?”

One of the quote tweets Kita reads aloud is an alleged Home Depot secret.

“If you go to Home Depot and you don’t like the price of something, every employee can alter the price of any item up to $50 off without a manager’s approval,” she reads. “All you gotta do is ask.”

According to several commenters who say they worked at Home Depot, this is true.

“I use to work at Home Depot. We CAN but don’t have to. If I didn’t like you, I wasn’t changing the price on anything,” one said.

“I worked at Home Depot and I would $50 off to anybody who asked for it lol because these companies don’t care about us,” another claimed.

She went on to share more “company secrets.” Others include taking a whole pineapple to the deli counter at a Publix so that they can cut it up for you and Walmart allegedly pouring bleach on unsold food to keep unhoused people from eating it.

The Daily Dot reached out to @markitaann via a TikTok comment and Home Depot but did not immediately receive a response.

