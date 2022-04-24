‘No dogs should be allowed in stores’: 2 dogs start fighting at Home Depot, sparking debate

A TikToker caught two dogs fighting in a Home Depot and documented the chaotic aftermath it caused shoppers.

The original video has reached nearly 6,000,000 views since being posted on April 20 and has thousands of users debating whether dogs should be allowed in stores.

In the video, uploaded by @wtfisthis211, a small crowd pulls apart two dogs, one much larger than the other. Two women, who appear to own the smaller dog, run to grab its belongings and leash that appears to have been left in an aisle.

Other shoppers look on shocked. One woman, who appears to be the dog’s owner, is visibly distraught, yelling, and crying. At one point, she asked for the dog’s name and asked for the police to be called.

The video sparked a discussion on if the incident was avoidable. Many users seemed adamant that dogs shouldn’t be allowed in stores at all.

One user said, “Why are dogs in the store in first place???”

Another added,”i dont blame the dogs i blame the people keep them home where there safe”

One commenter said, “No dogs should be allowed into regular stores, only pet shops. I have been in a regular store caught between two dogs about to go at it in line.”

Other users joked about one woman asking for the dog’s name. “It’s the “get the dog’s name” for me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @wtfisthis211 via TikTok comment and Home Depot for comment.

Today’s top stories