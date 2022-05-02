‘The things she put me threw haunt me still’: TikToker says his 23-year-old teacher sexually assaulted him when he was 16

This story contains depictions of sexual assault.

In a viral video, TikToker @malakelakoum shared that he was sexually assaulted multiple times by his 23-year-old teacher when he was a 16-year-old student.

Using a viral sound by YouTuber Demetrius Harmon, “That’s A Great Idea,” Malak Elakoum wrote: “My (23-year-old) teacher when (16-year-old) me told her she could sneak in through my bedroom window after my dad went to bed.”

He added in the caption that “she did every night, for months.”

In a video posted in February, Elakoum shared his story with his followers, after posting several other videos about the assault to spread awareness. He even states in his bio that viewers should “assume all my videos come w/ (trigger warnings/content warnings).”

He explains that while the teacher was fired from the school in 2007, they remained in an on-and-off “abusive cycle” for four years after. “The things she put me (threw) haunt me still,” the text overlay reads.

A few users in the comments section inquire why he would allow his teacher to sneak into his room, and others provide words of encouragement.

“I’m not victim blaming at all but like why’d you do that to begin with? ??????? who says that to they teacher,” one user asked.

“These comments would be SO different if it was a 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl. YOU’RE VALID!” another user commented.

The TikToker later shared another situation he experienced with the teacher when his father arrived home unexpectedly. Elakoum proceeded to hide his teacher under blankets and pillows.

In the comments section, the TikToker clarified: “As an adult NOW, I know this was (sexual assault) & grooming—back then, I didn’t. Any child going (through) a similar thing or any adult who has, you aren’t alone.”

One user denied Elakoum’s experience of sexual assault due to his gender. “Nah. Ya’ll need to accept responsibility for your own actions. He willingly chose to penetrate someone else. No one held a gun to his head,” they commented. However, he responded to this comment in a follow-up video.

“So what you’re saying is men can’t be (sexually assaulted), or boys can’t be (sexually assaulted), because they can ‘penetrate’?” Elakoum responds. “So what if I told you that I don’t have a ding dong?”

He explains that he identifies as transgender and was presenting as a female at the time of his assault. However, he states, this does not matter because there is not a specific body part that a person must have to be sexually assaulted.

Another video addressing the assault reveals that Elakoum spoke with a detective about his relationship with his teacher. However, he says he didn’t “fold on the teacher” because he believed she loved him.

He further explained in the comments that his “abuser was charged but never served any time—just probation.” He says her record has now been expunged, leading Elakoum to share his story online.

The Daily Dot reached out to Elakoum via Instagram message.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, harassment, or violence or want more resources on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center by going to nsvrc.org.

Today’s top stories