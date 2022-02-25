‘Texas roadhouse customers are another breed I swear’: Viral TikTok shows workers having to hide from ‘pissed off customer’

A Texas Roadhouse employee has gone viral after sharing footage of two workers hiding from a customer at the restaurant’s Avon, Indiana, location.

TikToker Linda Carter (@lindacarter0618) posted the video of the manager allegedly alerting the employee of the situation.

“When you thought you were leaving for the night but a pissed-off customer is circling the building looking for someone,” the video’s overlay text reads.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shared security footage of one of the employees ducking beneath the dining booths to hide from the customer.

@lindacarter0618 Reply to @strongandunbroken part 2 posted…. We plan to post story time soon too! ♬ original sound – Linda Carter

The videos have garnered more than a million views since being initially posted on Jan. 29. Though Carter has yet to share the “storytime” viewers are repeatedly asking for, hundreds of commenters shared what they would do in this situation.

“I’m too confrontational to hide I’d just be walking out to them like what’s the problem?” a user commented.

“This is where I would’ve started swinging and GLADLY accepted the charge,” another shared.

Others were concerned for the employees’ safety, questioning whether any law enforcement was called.

“I don’t understand, why not just call the police?” one viewer questioned.

“Y’all don’t conceal carry at work? I highly recommend,” another advised.

In another comment, Carter confirmed she now does carry a weapon on her person.

“Since this video, I have gotten my license to carry and keep my Glock @close by at all times!” she replied to a comment.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Carter via TikTok comment.

