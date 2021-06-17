Hentai Foundry. The name says it all: Hentai Foundry is a site for original porn illustrations, particularly cartoonish and anime-inspired porn.

Founded during the mid-2000s, Hentai Foundry is one of the most well-known porn sites available online. The site has welcomed artists fleeing from the Tumblr NSFW ban and LiveJournal porn purges. Many adult artists have a portfolio on the site of some kind, even if just a few images.

But what is Hentai Foundry, and should you check out the site or create an account? Read on for more information about this popular adult website, its features, and some of its best creators.

What is Hentai Foundry?

Hentai Foundry is a gallery-based website that lets adult artists post high-resolution adult artwork in their own curated online portfolio. The site supports a wide assortment of categories, from hentai fanart to forced transformation comics.

Hentai Foundry operates similarly to DeviantArt and Fur Affinity in this regard, and while the site’s UI may feel old school, the work itself is as modern as it gets. Think of it a bit like ArtStation for smut peddlers.

Despite its name, Hentai Foundry isn’t just for anime porn artists. All adult artwork is welcome, as long as it’s considered moderately high quality. Most Hentai Foundry artists prefer cartoon porn and other fantastical adult content as opposed to hyperrealistic adult artwork, although the latter is still available on the site.

Hentai Foundry was founded in July 2006 as an adult fanart website, from which the site has since branched out, according to its about page. Alongside its gallery, Hentai Foundry also supports an old-school phpBB forum where users can chat about their craft or shoot the breeze.

Submissions are curated by Hentai Foundry’s Approval Panel, so unlike sites such as DeviantArt or Twitter, there’s a higher barrier for entry, making it a solid place for smut fans to seek out new artists with plenty of experience.

How does Hentai Foundry work?

All user submissions are screened for quality and copyright infringement. Adult artists are limited to three submissions per day. Established artists are usually invited to use Hentai Foundry’s auto-approval feature, which allows them to upload images without Approval Panel curation.

Hentai Foundry has a few rules in place for quality control and content moderation. Artwork created by a commercial studio and uploaded without permission is not allowed, as are illustrations depicting underage characters. Aged-up characters are fine, however; a significant portion of artwork on the site depicts canonically teen characters portrayed as adults (and enjoying rather adult situations).

Fanart may be banned if it involves the “direct inclusion or duplication of copyrighted material,” although original fanart is fine as long as characters are not depicted as under 18.

Artists can categorize their Hentai Foundry artwork based on a wide assortment of genres and labels, including anal, bondage, feet, pregnant, historic settings, crossdressing, and much more. The site also supports a filter system for hiding (or showing) yaoi, yuri, guro, and futanari, among other porn categories.

Please note that Hentai Foundry allows a wide assortment of controversial porn categories. Most notably, racist porn is allowed on the site. While Hentai Foundry offers users the ability to filter out this content, the presence of this material may be a dealbreaker for artists seeking an NSFW alternative with a firm stance against bigotry in pornography.

Who are some popular Hentai Foundry artists?

Araneesama is a popular digital adult artist that specializes in pin-up images of anime and JRPG characters. His work depicts characters from series like Genshin Impact and Boku no Hero in striking, sultry poses. Highlights include his depiction of Albedo from Overlord and Genshin Impact’s Ganyu.

Like Araneesama, BBC-Chan’s art features sophisticated, painterly approaches to female characters in an anime-inspired style. However, his art is far more sexually explicit and kinky, offering collars and leashes and femdoms in latex. Dominant women feature throughout BBC-Chan’s work, including one illustration with a domme Miqo’te from Final Fantasy XIV. Other tamer images abound as well, such as a cuddle session with Kneesocks and Stocking from Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt.

For more, visit BBC-Chan’s Hentai Foundry profile.

Yaoi and femboy porn is alive and well on Hentai Foundry, and no better example exists than Sabudenego. Whether it’s an uncut twink astronaut, a femboy take on He-Man, a curly-haired witch boy, or a knight in shining armor who finds himself on the bottom, Sabudenego knows how to make his men look delectably feminine. Alongside femboy content, Sabudenego hosts a sizable amount of futanari porn, from wholesome to femdom-inspired and everything in between. Check out more at his gallery.

For Hentai Foundry fans looking for more hardcore porn, TheHmago shouldn’t be missed. His art features witchy tentacle porn, M/M/F threesome sex, and plenty of other clever premises along the way. Follow him on Hentai Foundry for the latest updates from his work.