‘Hey, bud you seem a little fragile’: Gynecologist brilliantly shuts down man who made ‘misogynistic’ TikTok

A gynecologist brilliantly blasted @thejoshpelton’s misogynistic TikTok by explaining that vaginas should smell like vaginas.

TikToker and professional gynecologist @mamadoctorjones responded to @thejoshpelton’s TikTok, which shames natural odor, in a viral video that’s garnered over 5.7 million views since being posted Monday.

“Hey, bud you seem a little fragile. So I’m going to come at this without saying anything about the fact that you look like you smell like dirty socks and regret,” @mamadoctorjones says in her video.

“I’m a gynecologist, and you’re the reason that people are uncomfortable with their normal body. Not a damn body part on you smells like water, nor should it. A vagina should smell like a vagina and nothing else,” she continues. “Whether that smell is bothersome or not only matters to the person who owns a vagina. Now, I know this may come as a shock to you because you’ve never been allowed near a vagina your whole life, but you need to grow up. And then someone maybe will let you near their vagina with consent.”

@mamadoctorjones was responding to @thejoshpelton’s TikTok, in which he implied that it’s “disgusting” when a vagina smells like anything other than water.

@mamadoctorjones is a popular “TikTok gynecologist” with over 973,400 followers. She regularly posts videos explaining her job as an OB-GYN and breaking down medical myths.

Many of the 8,103 commenters applaud @mamadoctorjones for dispelling shame around natural body functions.

“She respectfully dissed this man without a single bad word. I love this,” @corathefrenchfry said.

Others pointed out that the male anatomy doesn’t smell like water either.

“Not to mention male parts are not scent free either,” agape_r2 commented.

“Truth is, I only smell funky when a male part has gone there,” @motorboto said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @mamadoctorjones and @thejoshpelton for comment.