‘Now that I know y’all can see this, I will not stop going’: Gym worker shares that employees know how long it’s been since customer last went to gym

If you have a gym membership and think you’re getting away with not utilizing it—think again.

That’s because TikToker @cdotfitness recently shared some surprising news with his followers: At least the gym he works at can track how long it has been since a customer last visited.

In the short video, which has just under 3,000 views, @cdotfitness looks over a computer screen when an alleged customer (who is off-screen) attempts to sign in. The text overlay on his video reads: “When someone checks in [and] it says ‘no check-in in 1,000 days.’”

@cdotfitness makes a face at the screen before turning his head away. He then mouths the words, “Can’t see a damn thing.” The caption of his video further backs up the fact that he doesn’t call out customers who don’t take advantage of their gym memberships. “Not my business,” it reads.

It’s not clear from the video where @cdotfitness works or if all gyms track their customers the same way.

Still, several commenters wrote that the thought of being exposed to gym employees was embarrassing. A few pledged to start going to the gym more regularly.

“Now that I know y’all can see this, I will not stop going and be embarrassed like this lol,” wrote one TikToker.

Most viewers, however, didn’t like the fact that gyms supposedly track their attendance. A handful were so turned off that they said they either won’t buy gym memberships or will stop going to the gym altogether.

“See, now I’m not gonna go. The little motivation I had is now nonexistent man lmao,” wrote another user.

“Gee thanks, there goes my confidence to even check in,” a third TikToker wrote.

“Another reason for me to never get a gym membership,” another user commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @cdotfitness via TikTok.