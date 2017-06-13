Golden State Warriors reportedly unanimously vote to skip the White House visit

The Golden State Warriors just won the NBA Finals over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but don’t expect a team visit to the White House anytime soon. Initial reports reveal that the Warriors unanimously chose not to visit President Donald Trump.

The news is somewhat expected, as the Warriors aren’t exactly Trump fans. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, coach Steve Kerr called President Trump a “blowhard,” saying that he is “ill-suited” for the presidency.

“I think being a bully doesn’t work today, or at least it doesn’t work coaching. The modern coach has to be much more communicative, flexible, aware, conscientious, all those things. Frankly, I think it’s why Trump couldn’t be more ill-suited to be president, because he’s a blowhard,” Kerr said, via USA Today. “You don’t see some of the qualities you talk about, the resilience, the ability to communicate, the compassion. None of that.”

“Has anyone ever thought that Donald Trump was a great leader?” Kerr went on to ask.

Warriors guard Steph Curry shared a similar sentiment. Following Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s description of the president as a “real asset,” Curry added his two cents. “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et,'” Curry said, according to NBC Sports.

It’s unlikely any of the NBA championship-contending teams would’ve met with President Trump this season. Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has been a harsh critic of Trump.

This isn’t the first time players have passed up on visiting the president, either. After winning Super Bowl LI, only 34 New England Patriots players met with President Trump, and plenty of players passed on opportunities to meet with President Obama and President George W. Bush.

But with the Golden State Warriors unanimously deciding not to meet President Trump, the team is sending a signal that its entire basketball organization does not approve of the administration. It’s a bold message, one that other professional teams could follow.

