‘She was arguing with almost everyone there’: ‘Karen’ tells TikToker’s stepdad to ‘go back to China’

In a TikTok posted this week, a woman tells TikToker Calvin Lee’s stepdad that “Chinese go back to China” and “Americans stay in America.”

She’s then seen flipping him off, and describing Lee’s stepdad over the phone. Lee commented on the video that the interaction occurred in Midwood, Brooklyn, New York.

Lee told the Daily Dot in an Instagram direct message that although he posted the video, the interaction was filmed by his stepdad.

In the video’s caption, Lee writes: “TIKTOK FIND THIS KAREN!” As of Friday, the video has received more than 2.5 million views.

Lee also clarified that he didn’t think the woman was calling the police.

“I believe she called her friend,” he told the Daily Dot. “She was arguing with almost everyone there.”

Lee said that his stepdad was unloading his truck, and the woman lashed out at him. In the video, the inciting incident is not filmed.

“My stepdad even apologized and said he would be quick. But she kept going off,” Lee told the Daily Dot.

When Lee saw the video, he said he was disgusted.

“How can someone say that to hardworkers like my step dad. My step dad was pretty upset at what she said,” he told the Daily Dot.

In a follow-up TikTok, Lee showed screenshots of the woman’s, whose name is Chaya, Facebook and TikTok accounts.

“TikTok go get her,” he tells viewers. (The Daily Dot was not able to reach her, as all of her social media accounts have been deactivated.)

Lee told the Daily Dot that he shared Chaya’s name and accounts in hopes that she would apologize to his stepdad.

