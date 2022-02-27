‘As they should’: Viral TikTok shows people protesting glue traps sold at Home Depot, dividing viewers

A Home Depot in the Atlanta area has gone viral after a group of protesters gathered inside to oppose the selling of glue traps.

Popular Atlanta gossip brand ATL Scoop posted the video to its TikTok (@atlscooptiktok) two days ago. People inside the store were carrying and handing out flyers that said, “Home Depot: Stop Selling Glue Traps.” They chanted what sounds like “Blood, blood, blood on our hands” while employees and customers milled about the store.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, glue traps are trays coated with an extremely sticky adhesive. They are often used to get rid of rodents, including rats. Many believe this is an inhumane way to get rid of pests since they suffer a slow death after getting caught in the glue. While many other countries, such as New Zealand and Ireland, have banned glue traps, the United States has yet to join the list.

It’s unclear when the protest was held or who organized it. The TikTok has amassed 1.4 million views since it was posted. Thousands of viewers flooded the video’s comments section to debate the use of glue traps and the actual protest.

“AS THEY SHOULD! Ugh, they’re so inhuman [sic],” one commented.

“People who think it’s funny to torture mice are no different than people who think it’s funny to torture dogs,” another shared.

However, many stood by the use of the traps to kill pests.

“Sometimes glue traps are the only way to get the job done,” a user commented.

When commenters tried to explain the cruelty of using the glue traps, such as the animal suffocating or ripping their limbs to get free, several viewers didn’t see an issue.

“What’s wrong with that? idgaf about a fucking mouse,” a user responded.

“Umm yeah they’re not human so it doesn’t matter if it’s inhumane,” another said.

In regards to the actual protest, many viewers felt there were more important things to be worrying about right now. Some even alluded to the dire situation currently happening in Ukraine.

“[Wide-eye emojis] Really? There is more important protest to be made!” one wrote.

“People getting slaughtered in the Ukraine and these people are protesting glue?” another asked.

“Bros there’s an all out war going on in Europe and American over here like,” a viewer said.

Still, others believed the two issues didn’t have to be mutually exclusive.

“Just because it doesn’t seem important to you doesn’t mean it’s not important to others,” a user responded.

“You know, it’s possible to care about more than one thing at a time,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the ATL Scoop via TikTok comment and Home Depot via email.

