‘No man is ever worth that much rage’: Girl allegedly thinks driver is blowing her boyfriend kisses through car window, jumps and spits on car

A viral TikTok video of a young woman jumping on another person’s car and spitting on the window has garnered 2.1 million views in the four days since it was posted.

“Crazy girl accused me of blowing her man kisses while stopped at a red light,” text overlay on the video, posted on Oct. 24, states.

“Just another day in paradise,” the TikToker, @letsgosomeplacefun_, sarcastically added in the caption.

While the short video doesn’t show much besides the woman trying to get the door open and jumping onto the hood of @letsgosomeplacefun_’s car, the comments section is filled with people who are making jokes at the young woman’s expense.

“And that’s on having no self esteem,” one said.

Most shared how they would’ve reacted if they were in @letsgosomeplacefun_’s shoes.

“So no one’s gonna talk about how she really spit on the window!” one commenter wrote. “Just for that she would’ve been eating pavement.”

“Should’ve sprayed the windshield washer fluid,” a second suggested.

But there was one commenter who put it best: “No man is ever worth that much rage.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the poster @letsgosomeplacefun_ via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

