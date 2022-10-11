‘If that doesn’t get me out of jury duty, I don’t know what will’: Man claims that he gets his news from TikTok on jury duty survey

A TikToker says that he claimed he gets his news from TikTok on a jury duty survey in order to get out of having to participate.

In a video posted Oct. 10, Hunter Kaimi (@hunterkaimi) says that he was summoned for jury duty—and wants to get out of it. So, in a survey pertaining to whether or not he’s fit to be a juror, Kaimi says he wrote that he gets his news from TikTok as his “get out of jail free card.”

“I hate this country. Why would I want to do jury duty?” Kaimi says in his video, which has almost 2.5 million views. “If [saying I get my news from TikTok] doesn’t get me out of jury duty, I don’t know what will.”

In a follow up video, Kaimi said that he would participate in jury duty if he was able to help someone stay out of jail for marijuana possession or if he was put on a case pertaining to police brutality. But Kaimi says he was put on a case about a family claiming that fluorescent lights gave them a disease and that he would have to be on the jury until December.

“I’m already breaking the rules telling you what my case is,” Kaimi says in his follow-up TikTok. “But just one more reason to not pick me.” (That rule seems to vary on a state-by-state basis.)

Kaimi also says that he cannot afford to not go to work and not be paid. If jurors are not paid by their employers while on jury duty, courts pay jurors on a daily basis and rates vary from state to state.

Many commenters on Kaimi’s viral video shared their tips for being excused from serving jury duty.

“You just gotta pick an extreme bias and stick with it and they’ll be like ‘yea no thanks,'” @sabinagranoth333 commented.

“I had jury duty last year, they didn’t pick me because I was a student and work a 3am Mon-Fri work shift,” @mrose117 wrote.

“I got scheduled for jury duty as a 19 year old,” @emily_marie926 commented. “I got out of it by saying I don’t have a ride.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to a representative for Kaimi via email.