A viral TikTok of a father-to-be embracing his friends and baseball teammates before the pregnant girlfriend during the gender reveal is sparking a debate in the comments.

The TikTok was posted by the expecting mom, Hannah Calverley (@hannah.j.c16) on Monday. In the clip, she tosses a baseball to the expecting father, Travis Gober (@travisgober), who is a baseball player for the University of New Orleans Privateers. When he hits it with the bat, the baseball explodes into blue smoke, revealing that the baby will be a boy. His friends rush into the camera to cheer, pushing Calverley out of the way.

“We’re sooo ready to meet you,” Calverley wrote in the caption.

As of Thursday, the TikTok has over 14.4 million views.

In the comments, people said that Gober should have celebrated with Calverley before the guys. “Don’t forget to hug the momma,” one TikToker wrote.

In response, Calverley commented, “Haha he feels bad but his team was super excited!”

One person said, “He could’ve ignored them tho for a second.”

Another added: “I would have been extremely upset.”

“I’m happy for you but momma he straight up looked at them first he had no intentions cheering with you first,” one TikToker wrote.

“Frl :(. should be a moment between the ma and dad first before ‘the boys,'” another TikToker commented.

Others defended Gober, saying him cheering with his friends first “ain’t that serious.”

Another TikToker wrote, “I honestly love this!! I think it’s awesome his team did this. I wouldn’t take it personally at all!”

In a later TikTok, Calverley and Gober addressed all the comments. “Thank you guys for defending me. I promise I’m not upset, I’m OK,” she says. “I was literally laughing, like, about how funny it was that everyone was jumping on him,” she says. “Yes, he should have run and hugged me, and he knows that and he feels terrible but it is not a red flag at all. But he’s the best boyfriend in the whole world. And he’s going to be the best dad, so it’s OK. Y’all can leave her alone.”

She also posted another TikTok in response to the outcry of people “in my comments saying I should leave the best guy in the world…”

The caption reads, “Acting like they know what’s happened between us the last 4YEARS….”

Despite what commenters said, Calverley tells the Daily Dot, “I was very excited at the gender reveal! We were both hoping for a boy so it was very exciting to receive the news even though we would have been overjoyed either way. I loved that everyone went crazy and was so excited for us and thought it was so funny that everyone start jumping up and piling around Travis.”

She added: “I also knew going into it that Travis would get tons of attention since we did decide to do the reveal with just his team. The team made sure to give me lots of love as well and there was never a second that I was sad about anything that happened.” The loads of comments telling her to break up with him have felt “insane,” she says.

“We cannot wait to be parents and start our family and we cannot wait to share our journey with the world!”

