‘How do they swing this unprofessionalism?’: Cheeky Gen Z work calendar sparks debate

Corporate America has very high expectations in the workplace, but Gen Z is pushing back. One TikTok showed how employees are setting their boundaries via their work calendar: blocking out “me-time” to assure they don’t burn out.

Some people felt this was a perfect way to set boundaries at work while others were not the biggest fans.

In the video filmed by personal development initiative Magnifi U, they show how their Gen Z employees take time in the day for themselves and have fun with it too. The footage shows the company’s Google Calendar and the times the employees blocked off during their workday with quirky notes.

One employee noted that 8 to 9:30 a.m. is blocked off with a note that says, “I’m unlikely to be smart, but you can try talking to me.”

Another employee requested time for “eating my [end of day] snack.”

A third took Friday the 13th off, saying, “Friday the 13th? Yah… not coming in.”

The video has received over 439,000 views and garnered 16,000 likes.

Some commenters commended the employees for their commitment to setting boundaries. One person wrote, “As a millennial, I do respect the Gen Z boundary creating. Wish I would’ve learned to do this wayyy earlier in my career!”

Someone else said, “Blocking off my 8-10ams has been life changing.”

A third said, “This Gen Xer thinks this is brilliant. Honestly, a lot of meetings should be an email…or on slack DM.”

A few commenters didn’t find the video as inspiring.

One said, “I’d love to have such a light ass schedule, but then again I’m GenX, we still work.”

Another shared, “I’m a millennial and started recently hiring gen z. Im convinced these clowns look for every excuse to not work.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the company via TikTok comment for comment on this story.

