‘I barely made it to 6’: Gen Z worker jokes about retirement from corporate life after 9 months on the job, sparking debate

A creator on TikTok has sparked debate after making a joke about retiring after just nine months in a corporate job.
In a video with over 1.3 million views, user Grant (@granteverdeen) makes a mock retirement announcement, writing in the text overlaying the video, “POV: Gen Z entering the workforce.”
“After nine months in my first full-time job,” Grant says, “I’m excited to announce that I am retiring.”
@granteverdeen Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey! #genz #fulltimejob #linkedin #slay #sorry #retirement #gtg #hot #twink #bye ♬ original sound – grant
Despite Grant’s joking demeanor, the sentiment rang true for many viewers in the comments.
“Ugh I’m 2 months in & I’m tired,” one user wrote.
“Me,” another added. “I lasted 8 months in a ft job before I was DONE.”
“9 months? I just barely made it to 6,” a third shared.
Other users claimed that they were seeking or had already discovered ways to exit the typical corporate work experience.
“I just need a high paying job so i can work for like 3 more years and just buy some land in the woods,” a commenter said.
“Literally me. Worked corporate for 4 years and now am retired at 26,” a second alleged.
Even more, users said that they appreciate Gen Z for redefining the workday and setting boundaries between their work lives and their personal lives.
“Say what you will about gen z but they are the best!!!” a commenter wrote. “They aren’t here for anything that doesn’t compliment their happiness.”
“As a millennial, I’m proud of gen z. Millennials complain about the workforce, while gen z be redefining it,” another offered.
“I believe in this generation,” a third TikToker concluded. “Kind regards, a millennial tired of capitalism.”
The Daily Dot reached out to Grant via Instagram DM.
Today’s top stories
|‘I don’t tolerate minimum wage behavior’: Domino’s manager posts job interview with candidate who had 2 ‘strikes’ on TikTok, sparking debate
|‘When the customer says their fries aren’t hot’: McDonald’s worker has PSA for customers who ask for fresh fries
|‘Your drink will be made a little wrong’: Starbucks worker issues PSA to cusomers who order through drive-thru in viral TikTok
|Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.