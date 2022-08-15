‘God damn, at least go to a different GameStop!’: Former GameStop worker says man who stole their PlayStation display tried to sell it back to them

TikToker MarNae is no stranger to bizarre happenings at her former employer GameStop and frequently shares such stories with her followers.

In a viral video, MarNae (@nightskingurl) stitched a comment asking for more stories and claimed a man once stole a GameStop display just to turn around and try to sell it back to the store.

“Sometimes I think half of this shit is not real but I’m still friends with a bunch of people who work at that particular GameStop,” she wrote in the caption.

MarNae prefaces the video by saying, “the dumbest shit always happened at this particular GameStop.”

She says the man first came in for a few minutes, asked a few questions, and left. Her boss then asked if the Sony representative had come in as the PlayStation Vita display was missing.

“We look at the CCTV camera and sure enough, the dude is literally stealing the Vita display,” she says.

In regards to how the creator didn’t hear or see anything, MarNae explains with a hand-drawn map that other displays were blocking her view of the Vita display. After the workers filed a police report, the man who stole the display walked in.

“Me, my manager, and the cop look at each other like, ‘did this motherfucker really just walk up back in here?’” she says. “The guy completely ignores the cop, ignores my boss, seemingly ignores the fact that he spoke to me earlier in the day, puts the Playstation Vita down in front of me, and is like ‘I wanna sell this.'”

“It was surreal,” she adds.

After turning the system on, MarNae says she could tell it was the stolen display Vita because the demo games were already loaded onto the device. She says she told the man that she couldn’t take it, and he asked why.

“The cop says ‘because you stole it,’” she continues. “Then, the dude finally seems to see the 6-foot-tall Black man standing by the register, and then, very slowly it dawns on him—that’s a cop.”

The man tried to run, was tackled, and then arrested, according to MarNae.

Her video has received over 120,000 views since it was shared Aug. 2. In the comments section, viewers were shocked at the man’s audacity to return to the same store.

“There’s audacity. Then there’s this guy,” one user commented.

“God damn, at least go to a different GameStop!” another said.

“I would be dying laughing because there ain’t no way [I’d believe] I’m actually seeing this,” a third user shared.

Additionally, MarNae clarified in a comment how the man stole the display.

“I forgot to say this but the way the guy got the Vita out was he had one of those little L wrenches,” she explained. “The things didn’t have an alarm on them so when it was opened it would not have made any type of sound.”

In a response to a comment, the creator added that this incident occurred years ago when she worked at GameStop.

The Daily Dot reached out to MarNae via TikTok comment and Instagram messaging.

