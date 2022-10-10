people in line in a parking lot with caption 'Frito Lay open interviews 28$ an hr' (l&r) Frito Lay's plant 'Hiring Event' sign with caption 'Proof? Just because you insert a caption doesn't make the caption true lol I wasn't born yesterday' (c)

‘People wanna work, especially if the wage is right’: Man shows huge crowd at Frito-Lay’s open interviews where the pay is $28 per hour, sparking debate

'This proves our generation isn't lazy, it's a wage issue.'

Oct 10, 2022

A viral TikToker claims Frito-Lay pays its workers $28 per hour, but his claim has sparked a debate among viewers.

TikTok user (@1hunnit_fax) shared a video showing a long line of people waiting outside of what appears to be a Frito-Lay headquarters. The video’s on-screen text reads, “FRITO LAY OPEN INTERVIEWS 28$ AN HOUR.” As of Monday, the video garnered 1.3 million views on TikTok.

Viewers had divided opinions on the high pay, whether accurate or not. Some said that if Frito-Lay does pay $28 per hour, workers are likely expected to work obscene hours, leading to a high turnover rate.

“12 hour days 7 days a week,” one viewer commented on the video.

“Warehouse work is for the young. The turnover at my facility is INSANE,” a second user said.

Another viewer wrote, “That turn over is through the roof.”

But some TikTokers said the long line of people waiting to be interviewed is a testimony of a societal willingness to work — for a livable wage.

“Look at the line see how easy it is to hire staff paying a living wage,” one user wrote. In reply to the comment, the creator said, “exactly people wanna work especially if the wage is right.”

“This proves our generation isn’t lazy it’s a wage issue,” another user commented.

“But they say people don’t wanna work,” someone else said.

In a follow-up video, the TikTok user shared a photo of the sign that was posted at the alleged interview location.

“Hiring Event,” the sign wrote, stating that it took place in Aberdeen, Maryland. “Walk-ins Welcome.” It listed Manufacturing Packaging and Machine Operators as possible open roles. “$27.96/hr” the sign concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Frito-Lay via email and to the creator via TikTok comment.

Oct 10, 2022

