‘That’s why I don’t have friend groups’: Friends filmed arguing when they get $2,500 bill at restaurant

A TikToker’s video showing her group of friends arguing at a restaurant after they received their $2,500 bill went viral, with more than 4.2 million views.

In the video, @cookiedaboss_ shows the aftermath of her friends receiving their check for the night, prompting a general panic. “When the tab comes back 2500 & people get routy because they broke,” the text overlay reads.

In the video, the friends yell over one another; at least one of the friends is confused by the group’s reaction. “We have money. Why are we arguing?” she questions the group.

Many viewers resonated with the friend who questioned the group.

“The ‘we have money girl’ is speaking for herself..she’s ready to pay her part and leave … felt that,” one of the top comments on the video reads.

“The girl asking ‘why are we arguing? We have money’.. I like her she not doing too much,” another said.

Some said they would have paid for what they ordered and their share of the gratuity before leaving.

“I woulda paid my portion and left,” one commenter wrote. “Not finna have me in jail.”

“*Pays for what I ate and leaves*,” another commenter wrote.

Others suggested pulling the server to the side.

“Definitely pulls waitress to the side & hands her my money,” one said.

“Aaaand that’s when I’m pulling the server to the side, paying for my meal and heavy tip and immediately call my mama to vent,” another said.

Others gave advice regarding dining in large groups with friends.

“Young Folk: Don’t go out or take trips with a bunch of people,” a commenter wrote. “Everybody don’t have the finances or CLASS! Also when you have large parties.”

“That’s why I don’t have friend groups,” another commenter wrote. “Too messy.”

“This is why I stopped doing this,” one commenter wrote. “People want to get crazy on someone else’s dime.”

And others suggested holding the friends who made expensive orders more accountable. “Bby y’all better see who order them most expensive dinner,” one said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @cookiedaboss_ via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

