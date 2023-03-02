‘Discount airlines are full of extra charges. Why don’t people understand that?’: Flair Airlines customer films agent trying to upcharge her for her flight

A recent viral TikTok has brought negative attention to Flair Airlines. The Canadian budget airline has been accused of adding hidden charges to their “ultra-low” ticket prices.

TikTok user Anikó (@tropicalcookie) posted the video on Feb. 18. As of March 2, the video has received nearly 660,000 views.

At the start of the video, Anikó can already be seen arguing with the flight agent. She wrote in a text overlay: “This is after 5 minutes of arguing and him telling me to step aside without helping me or checking me in.”

The confrontation in the video begins with Anikó questioning the agent about the price of her ticket.

“So, if it’s $44, then what’s the total? You’re telling me $80,” the TikToker asked. The flight agent dismissively responded that “there’s a big line,” seemingly to pressure Anikó to give up on the argument.

But the TikToker was persistent and retorted: “I’m aware there’s a big line-up. So, how does it go from $44 to $80? That’s what I’m asking you.”

She added, “You said $44,” to which the agent replied, “No, $49.” At the same time, a text overlay appeared, adding more context: “Website said $44 online (it was frozen) and $49 is what his system says.”

Anikó and the agent continued their argument about the extra $30 charge. The TikToker insisted that she should only pay $49 while the agent refused, claiming he was “going by the system.”

Finally, the video transitioned to the agent agreeing to drop the extra charge.

“So, I removed $30. By the way, [we] usually don’t do that,” the agent said. After Anikó pointed out that the issue was with the airline’s website, the agent responded that she should “just be happy and enjoy.”



The video ended with the TikToker asking for a paper receipt. The agent responded that he could only send the receipt via email; however, Anikó wrote in a text overlay that she never received an email receipt.

In the comments section, viewers were swift to express solidarity with the TikToker and condemn the agent.

“You kept it together girl, if I heard ‘be happy’ I would’ve snapped!” one commenter wrote.

A second commenter added, “Discount airlines are full of extra charges. Why don’t people understand that? It’s not always a great deal.”

“So don’t fly flair airlines. Got it. They must be the Canadian version of Spirit,” a third noted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Anikó via TikTok direct message and to Flair Airlines via press email.