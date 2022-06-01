‘This is so heartbreaking’: Woman shares her experience with female genital mutilation in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok, a woman shares her “very traumatic” experience with female genital mutilation from her time living in Nigeria.

Krystal Rose Uduma (@naijawahala) posted the clip on TikTok on Tuesday. In the text overlay, it reads: “Me after i had to get my [cat emoji] surgically opened because my mom closed it while i was in africa so she can control who i get married to.”

As of Wednesday, the TikTok has over 1.7 million views.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is as disturbing as it sounds—according to the World Health Organization, it’s “partial or total removal of external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reason”—and is considered a violation of human rights.

Despite widespread practice across the world due to mostly societal traditions, there are no health benefits for those who endure it. In fact, it can cause a slew of health issues, like infections, complications in childbirth, and even death. Most people who undergo FGM are younger than age 15.

In the comments, other people shared their own experiences with female genital mutilation.

One user commented, “This is so heartbreaking. Am sorry you underwent this. I also underwent this and girlll, I can’t even begin to explain the things I have gone through.”

Another shared, “My mom used to threaten me like this when I first started going through puberty I never thought anyone actually did this.”

“It was normal but its very outdated. It was used to prevent assault n early pregnancy,” replied Uduma. Others argued that FGM is meant to “control” women rather than protect them from assault.

Many felt sympathy for the creator.

Another TikToker said, “FGM is not talked about enough!! Most people don’t even know that it exists.”

In a later TikTok, Uduma shared more about how her FGM affected her period after a commenter asked. She says, “I found out when I was around 11 and I came back from Africa. I had just started my period and it was abnormally heavy. I had one or two before but this time it was so bad. I was in so much pain, I was throwing up. I just couldn’t eat, I remember at one point I woke up and I couldn’t walk. So I go to the doctor and they see that I have a cyst the size of a literal golf ball and that’s how I found out.”

Cysts and severe bleeding are common effects of FGM, according to the World Health Organization.

“I did have periods but I remember after that it was significantly heavier, I do have endometriosis now,” she says. She adds that her current periods are irregular and she’s on birth control.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Uduma via Instagram direct message for comment.

