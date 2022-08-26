‘It’s seriously so cheap to get high-quality prints’: TikToker shares FedEx poster hack PSA

In a viral video, a TikToker shares a hack to avoid paying high rates for printed posters by utilizing FedEx’s printing services.

“STOP OVERPAYING FOR POSTERS AND USE THE FEDEX METHOD,” user @ahposters wrote in the clip’s text overlay.

The FedEx Method is simple. A person starts by uploading a high-quality photo of their choosing. From there, they can decide the type of paper to use and choose a size for the poster. They then proceed to checkout.

User @ahposters’ trick to getting high-quality posters for a cheap price resulted in a grand total of just $10.72, paying only 62 cents for each poster.

The video of the “Fedex method” has been viewed over 4.6 million times as of Friday. Several users echoed @ahposters’ advice.

“i used to work for FedEx Office. It’s seriously so cheap to get high quality prints. Their printers are 600DPI and they’ve got a wide range of paper,” one user shared.

A second user added to the TikToker’s method, suggesting, “Tip, use 11×17 and gloss text paper (under professional white paper tab) to have a decent looking ‘poster’ that isnt printed on plain paper.”

Others criticized @ahposters’ hack, arguing that it could takeaway from small businesses and rip off artists.

“Don’t steal art though, artists sell digital and normal prints to try to make a living out of it ,” one person pleaded.

“Make sure to support smaller businesses too tho,” a second wrote.

Others noted that copyright issues come into play when trying to print images or artwork that belongs to someone else.

“I tried this and the employee loudly told me i was copywriting and he couldnt do it and i was so embarrassed,” one user claimed.

A former FedEx worker also advised against the Fedex method, stating, “Ex-employee here! Copy-written material can get us in trouble if we print them. At least when I was there. Could just depend on location!”

However, @ahposters responded in the comments, claiming they’ve never encountered a problem. “Literally have printed like 20 times they never care for me,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @ahposters via TikTok comment.