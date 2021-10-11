‘This is so tone deaf’: Extravagant fashion PR package sent to influencer divides viewers on TikTok

A luxury fashion influencer’s over-the-top PR experience from luxury beauty brand La Mer has divided the half-million people who’ve watched it due to its extravagance

A large green trunk case was delivered to influencer Sai De Silva’s (@scoutthecity) doorstep and when opened showed a vanity mirror and chair on one side, with a small chest of drawers on the other. In those drawers were a bottle of champagne with two Baccarat glasses; a one-pound jar of the beauty brand’s cult product Creme de la Mer, which retails for around $2,475; and a La Mer bathrobe.

“The entire experience was absolutely amazing and I love that they refill the chest and take it away for someone else to have the same experience,” she says in the video.

Her comment section was divided over the extravagance of it all, even as some praised La Mer for reusing an element of the experience.

“Fun fact, the wealth gap between the rich and the poor is worse than during revolutionary France,” one commenter wrote. “That ended with the guillotine.”

Some supported the reuse of the case, as the company shared it with multiple influencers who keep its contents but not the larger packaging.

One commenter took issue with the anger people were expressing over the size of the PR package.

“Why are people so upset it’s a PR package but because it’s a luxury brand they like to go bigger … if anything good for her,” they wrote.

Another TikToker stitched the video, sharing statistics about inequality in New York.

“105,000 public school students in New York are experiencing homelessness, and 1.5 million New Yorkers are experiencing food insecurity,” @briantalksaboutthings says in the stitch.

Commenters there criticized him for criticizing De Silva.

“She’s a Black business owner and you chose her to be a hater?” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to De Silva via Instagram DM regarding the reaction to her video.