TikTok/@scoutthecity Brooke Sjoberg

‘This is so tone deaf’: Extravagant fashion PR package sent to influencer divides viewers on TikTok

'Why are people so upset it's a PR package.'

Brooke Sjoberg 

Brooke Sjoberg

Internet Culture

Published Oct 11, 2021   Updated Oct 11, 2021, 10:11 am CDT

A luxury fashion influencer’s over-the-top PR experience from luxury beauty brand La Mer has divided the half-million people who’ve watched it due to its extravagance

A large green trunk case was delivered to influencer Sai De Silva’s (@scoutthecity) doorstep and when opened showed a vanity mirror and chair on one side, with a small chest of drawers on the other. In those drawers were a bottle of champagne with two Baccarat glasses; a one-pound jar of the beauty brand’s cult product Creme de la Mer, which retails for around $2,475; and a La Mer bathrobe.

“The entire experience was absolutely amazing and I love that they refill the chest and take it away for someone else to have the same experience,” she says in the video.

@scoutthecity

Woah! This was such an amazing Surprise from La Mer #prpackage #surprise #gifts #fyp #brooklyn #beauty

♬ original sound – scoutthecity

Her comment section was divided over the extravagance of it all, even as some praised La Mer for reusing an element of the experience.

“Fun fact, the wealth gap between the rich and the poor is worse than during revolutionary France,” one commenter wrote. “That ended with the guillotine.”

Some supported the reuse of the case, as the company shared it with multiple influencers who keep its contents but not the larger packaging.

One commenter took issue with the anger people were expressing over the size of the PR package.

“Why are people so upset it’s a PR package but because it’s a luxury brand they like to go bigger … if anything good for her,” they wrote.

Another TikToker stitched the video, sharing statistics about inequality in New York.

“105,000 public school students in New York are experiencing homelessness, and 1.5 million New Yorkers are experiencing food insecurity,” @briantalksaboutthings says in the stitch.

@briantalksaboutthings

#stitch with @scoutthecity is anyone actually into these ad toks?

♬ original sound – Brian Liebson

Commenters there criticized him for criticizing De Silva.

“She’s a Black business owner and you chose her to be a hater?” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to De Silva via Instagram DM regarding the reaction to her video.

This week’s top technology stories

‘Privacy rights are civil rights’: Why Biden’s pick for FTC signals a new effort to protect user data
The definitive guide to protecting your private information online
After the Capitol riot, ‘Stop the Steal’ organizer Ali Alexander was scrambling to hide his digital footprint
California defends ‘gold standard’ neutrality law in face of industry appeal
How an Oath Keeper brought QAnon to the masses
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Oct 11, 2021, 10:00 am CDT

Brooke Sjoberg

Brooke Sjoberg is an editorial intern for the Daily Dot studying journalism at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also the Daily Texan's Life and Arts Editor and an editorial intern for Texas Connect magazine.

Brooke Sjoberg