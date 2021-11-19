‘Have fun paying that’: Karen throws parking ticket at eyelash artist, insists it’s her fault

A viral TikTok video shows a woman complaining that she received a parking ticket after her eyelash lengthening appointment—and blaming her lash artist for the citation.

Her confrontation has gone viral with over 800,000 views since Thursday, and users are erupting in anger over the woman’s behavior.

The video was posted by user @lashedlaa, a lash artist based in Burbank, California. The video shows the woman’s body but not her face as she confronts the lash artist in her workspace.

“I’m sorry it’s not my fault,” the lash artist says.

“You should’ve told me when I parked outside,” the customer says, “that it was the wrong date.”

“You have to read the street signs,” the artist explains.

“You’re inconsiderate,” the woman fires back. “You could have told me.”

“Listen, ma’am, I can’t take care of your ticket,” the employee says.

“Have fun paying that,” the woman says as she leaves the parking ticket in the workspace and takes items from the studio, saying she is owed them.

Commenters noted the luxury bag the woman was holding, saying she could definitely afford whatever ticket she received.

“If you have enough money to buy a LV [Louis Vuitton] then she has enough money to pay for the ticket,” user @dinosaurs_minghao_jun said.

“If she’s wearing an Armani sweater with a LV handbag. Her nails and lashes done. She can afford it,” @ilykassie added.

Other users pointed out the woman’s flawed logic.

“The ticket is under her plates lmao. Joke’s on her,” commented @i.amlizz.

“Throw it away so the bill can get higher and then SHES going to have to pay it,” @aaroman2k suggested.

“DONT PAY FOR THE TICKET,” user @tavii_xo said in a comment that received over 10,000 likes.

@lashedlaa did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Today’s Top Stories