‘He’s been stalking me for weeks’: TikToker says she found her ‘nice guy’ ex under her bed post-breakup

A TikToker’s videos sharing the story of how she was stalked by an ex-boyfriend have garnered a combined 138,500 views on the platform.

In her first video, a text overlay states that she began dating “a nice Christian guy,” attending church together, meeting each other’s friends and families, eventually planning a marriage and life together. However, after she eventually called it quits, she heard breathing under her bed and found out that he had been using her toothbrush and stalking her for weeks.

In a storytime-style video chronicling the events that lead up to her being stalked, Libby (@libbycleaves) says she broke up with someone she had been dating for over a year because of his emotional intelligence. When her ex’s mother found out that she wanted to break up with her son, she asked if he had been taking his prescribed medication for bipolar I disorder. Libby said that when she confronted him about his meds, he did not respond well and that’s where the relationship ended.

However, over the next few weeks, she said she began to feel like there were weird things happening around her that she chalked up to her feelings post-breakup. But then she heard breathing, and found her ex under her bed.

“One night I’m sleeping and I just hear like, really loud breathing,” she said. “I start looking around my room, it’s a very small dorm. I’m looking in the wardrobe, I’m looking around my bed, and then I move my storage bin under my bed and find him there, just looking back at me because he was under my bed.”

“At that point I thought I would be screaming and freaking out but I just got really calm and was like, please come from under my bed, let’s walk outside, and he told me at that point that he had been doing this for weeks and he knew that I wasn’t sleeping well,” Libby continued. “He also brought up the toothbrush thing and that he was spraying his cologne in my room, which I knew I smelled.”

Libby told her viewers that her ex had presented as a “nice guy” while they were dating.

“Let people prove to you who they are, because they will show you,” she said.

Libby said she has a restraining order against her ex and hasn’t seen him since college. She also added that she didn’t want to shame anyone with bipolar disorder.

“I think we just need to make space for that and take our medication,” she concluded.

Commenters found the story disturbing, with some saying it’s the first one they’ve heard that truly scared them.

“This the first story time I’ve heard on here where I’m scared,” one commenter wrote.

“Chiiile even though I know this happened a while ago, I’d be checking under my bed to this very day,” one commenter wrote. “My bed, the closet, the ventilation, my attic.”

“I should not have watched this before trying to go to sleep. had to turn my light on,” a commenter wrote.

Others praised the way she handled the situation.

“It’s the best response so he wouldn’t attack you,” a commenter wrote.

“Wow props for staying calm,” another commenter wrote.

“Good on you for staying calm cause i would’ve probably screamed my head off,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Libby for comment via email.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotlineonline or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

