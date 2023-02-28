‘Why go buy a new one? I’m practically paying for this one already’: Woman shares hack to getting money’s worth at Equinox

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for sharing her hack to getting the most out of her Equinox gym membership—refilling her Kiehl’s moisturizer at the gym instead of buying a new one.

TikTok user Siena Atkins (@sisiatkins) started the video by walking into an Equinox locker room.

“Walking into the equinox locker room to refill my kiehl’s moisturizer because my $300 gym membership provides it for me so why go buy a new one I’m practically paying for this one already,” Atkins wrote in the text overlay.

The camera then shifted to the content creator taking a small moisturizer container from her gym bag and filling it up from the large bottle of Kiehl’s moisturizer in the locker room.

“A girls gotta do what a girls gotta do,” she captioned the video.

The video amassed 3.3 million views as of Feb. 28. In the comments section, many viewers approved of the TikToker’s hack, including current and former Kiehl’s employees.

“As a Kiehl’s employee, I understand and approve,” one viewer wrote.

“As a former kiehls employee .. yes,” another echoed.

Several viewers stated they would’ve taken the entire bottle if they had paid $300 for their membership. Other viewers shared the ways they reap all the benefits Equinox has to offer.

“Me going to equinox on wash day because their hot water doesn’t run out and going to the steam room = $120 steam hair treatment,” one member shared.

“Unlimited hair ties, fem products and skin care lmao I love it,” another wrote.

While numerous viewers appreciated the hack, some pointed out that Equinox might refill their Kiehl’s bottles with cheaper moisturizers. However, an alleged former employee assured commenters that such was not the case.

“Ex equinox employee here. Nah they have big bottles of kiehls products we refill it with,” they claimed.

Equinox is known to be an expensive gym that typically caters to the wealthy. According to Dr. Workout, a fitness blog, the basic membership starts at $168 a month, and the most expensive membership is $500.

