‘The argument made the coffee 10x better’: Dunkin’ workers fight with each other while customer tries to get coffee in drive-thru

TikToker Brieana Banks is self-admittedly “obsessed” with butter pecan coffee from Dunkin’. Presumably, she’s had a lot of them, so she can probably discern when one is made to her liking or not.

And according to her now-viral TikTok featuring herself in the drive-thru at Dunkin’, argumentative employees result in better-tasting beverages.

“Not the dunkin employees straight beefing the entire time I’m trying to get my coffee,” Banks, who has 60,000 followers, wrote in the text overlay of the video, which features workers in the store arguing off-camera and was viewed 120,000 times.

In the video, one of the workers says, “Suck it up, butter cup.”

“So then leave,” the other says.

“All right, I gotta piss,” a worker says before Brieana asks for another straw.

“I’m sorry,” the employee says to her, to which Brieana assures them that “that’s OK.”

“You’re sorry?” the other worker says off-camera.

Brieana goes on to review the cake batter ice latte with almond milk, which she gives a four out of 10. She also ordered her “go to” beverage just in case: a “small cold brew, [with] 2 pumps of butter pecan, 1 cream.” After taking a sip, the TikToker says, “She’s my pride and joy. She never misses.”

“The argument made the coffee 10x better. the obsession with dunkins butter pecan continues,” she captioned the clip.

Commenters on the post were entertained by Brieana’s calm demeanor during the heated exchange between the two workers. Some remarked on how awkward it must be to sit there and wait for an order while employees argue.

Others couldn’t help but find the entire situation funny and intriguing, expressing that they wanted to know more about the fight. And then there were those who commended the workers for keeping their cool when it came to communicating with Brieana, keeping whatever ire they had directed only at one another.

“‘I’m sorry’ …’you’re sorry?’ Lmaoo girl that argument sounded juicy,” one said.

Others said that the butter pecan coffee must’ve tasted so good because “they didn’t make it with love.” Brieana agreed, saying, “They made it with ANGER.”

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, many industries were adversely affected, chief among them, food service and restaurants. Chicago Business reported that “95% of restaurant workers experienced a shift in their job status,” which contributed to significant levels of stress associated with restaurant work.

While much has been written about a labor shortage, hourly jobs in the restaurant industry are seeing some of the greatest difficulties in filling employment spots. Some business owners are reportedly taking additional steps in order to ensure that they retain valuable staff members by not only increasing wages but by offering other support tools through their place of employment. In one example, Frank Bonanno, owner of French 75, a Denver-based restaurant, reportedly hired a full-time therapist in order to help employees discuss their mental health.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dunkin’ via email and Brieana via TikTok comment.

