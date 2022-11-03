Lead article image

‘But croissant stuffers are $4.23’: Dunkin’ worker says the most they are allowed to eat is $4 worth of food

'Changed the rules cus this Dunkin’ has no money.'

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

Posted on Nov 3, 2022

A Dunkin‘ employee claimed she’s not allowed to eat more than $4 worth of food while on the clock. 

In a TikTok video, user @samiiipy (Samira) doesn’t do much talking. Text overlay on the video screen, however, showcases the employee’s alleged dilemma. “When the most we can eat at work is $4 worth of food but croissant stuffers are $4.23,” it reads.

@samiiipy get the mobile app😛 #foryou ♬ original sound – $

In the video, Samira rummages through the back of a Dunkin’ kitchen. It looks like she’s heating up food, too, but it’s unclear whether it’s for a customer or herself.

Her video amassed over 384,000 views.

It’s not clear from her video whether this alleged rule is true for all Dunkin’ restaurants. Viewers also can’t tell which location Samira is employed at. She specified under one viewer’s comment, however, that the limited amount of food given to workers at her chain is due to a recent “rules change.”

Samira also wrote that her store used to let employees eat whatever they wanted for free. “My manager changed the rules cus this [Dunkin’] has no money,” she wrote under a second comment on her video, where she added a crying face emoji.

Still, a number of viewers took issue with Samira’s claim.

“That’s so foul,” one comment reads. “When I worked at Dunkin’, I ate everything I could get my hands on.”

“Girl what? I worked at Dunkin’ [and] we could eat whatever we wanted for free as long as we worked that day,” a second user wrote. “And even then it was 50% off when we didn’t work.”

“FOUR DOLLA LIMIT?” a third comment reads. “Huhh.” 

Other alleged Dunkin’ employees said their chains allow them to eat whatever they want while they’re working.

“It’s a potluck for us Dunkin’ workers here,” one supposed Dunkin’ employee wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Samira via TikTok comment and Dunkin’ via email. 

*First Published: Nov 3, 2022, 7:37 am CDT

