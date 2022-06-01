Dunkin’ worker says he was fired for viral video. Now he says he has ‘dream job’

A former Dunkin’ worker has gone viral once again for sharing a job update with millions of viewers on TikTok. TikToker Bryan Johnston (@bryanjohnston_) went viral on the platform in 2021 when he posted several videos showing Dunkin’ employees allegedly throwing hundreds of donuts in the trash at closing. After one particular TikTok of this nature reached 33 million views, Johnston posted an update claiming he was fired.

“I got fired because corporate apparently contacted my manager about the video, and she went and fired me,” he says.

The video initially blew up because users were extremely upset at the “waste.” Johnston believes he got fired for giving away the food to unhoused people and firemen.

“Clearly Dunkin’ doesn’t want people to see they’re throwing away that many donuts,” he says in the initial video.

Fast-forward to May 26 of this year, Johnston shared his newest job update with his followers.

The TikTok, using a viral trend inspired by the Moon Knight Marvel series, compares clips of Johnston at 16 and of Johnston now.

“Working at Dunkin at 16 and fired for posting a video. Almost 18 and working my dream job,” the overlay texts read. The video has since amassed more than 17 million views and received an outpouring of support from thousands of users.

“OMG CONGRATULATIONS I’M SO PROUD OF YOU KEEP WORKING HARD,” one comment with 125,000 likes read.

“I remembered Ur viral videos about u being fired. wishing u good day keep hustle!” another comment with 70,000 likes said.

Johnston gave a little more context in a follow-up video. According to the creator, he now works as a consultant at a Jos. A Bank, a retail men’s clothing store specializing in suits.

“It isn’t my dream job, but I’ve always wanted to go into the fashion industry,” he says. He shares he’ll be going to college in the fall to get a degree in fashion merchandising.

“I want to create my own clothing brand,” he continues. “I’m not working retail forever, but this is definitely a step in the right direction.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Johnston via TikTok comment for this story.

Today’s top stories