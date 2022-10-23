‘Call the health dept’: Customer films gnats all over donuts at Dunkin’ location, sparking debate

A user on TikTok has gone viral after calling out a Dunkin’ location for what she perceives to be health violations.

In a video with over 1.9 million views, TikToker Sabrina Rose (@justsabrinarose) shows part of the donut display. The visible donuts appear to be covered in gnats or some other small bug.

“I’m always giving Dunkin’ Donuts a chance, and then I order their coffee and it’s disgusting, but then I come here and I find gnats all over their donuts and they do nothing about it,” she says in the video.

“@dunkin do better. this is horrible. not to mention, your employee said she doesn’t remember the last time they made fresh donuts,” she adds in the caption.

In the comments section, Sabrina notes that she does not necessarily blame the workers for the state of the restaurant.

“I just want to say that this isn’t against the employees. Its the location, corporate, management,” she details. “I was just in shock.”

Regardless, commenters encouraged her to escalate the situation and seek a resolution.

“Call the health dept,” advised one user.

“You would need to call the company,” suggested another. “The teenagers don’t get [paid] enough to deal with the problems so they don’t do anything.”

However, some said that bugs simply came with the job.

“I mean truthfully food stores like this will always have some kind of bug cause the doors never stay closed,” stated a commenter.

A post on the Dunkin’ Donuts subreddit from 2018 seems to corroborate this. In it, a user asks for assistance in keeping bugs out of the store. While many offered advice, some just wrote that bugs are part of the reality of a sugar-heavy business.

“We just cleaned and operate normally, and we have fly swatters around behind the counter. They swarm the store because the donuts are on display and not covered. They like the sugar,” wrote user ColinHenrichon. “It’s annoying, but beyond swatting them, there’s not much that can be done.”

Still, the presence of bugs seems to vary from location, as users on TikTok pointed out.

“Mine is always clean idk what they’re doing,” explained a commenter.

“It depends on which Dunkin donuts,” echoed another. “We have a really good one here in Phoenix.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sabrina via TikTok comment and Dunkin’ via email.