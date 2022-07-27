‘I just b chargin the next car twice’: Dunkin’ worker shares drive-thru customer pet peeve in viral video

Many things can happen when one is working a drive-thru window. A worker can get odd requests from customers, have to deal with massive orders, or even have someone try to enter the establishment through the drive-thru window.

TikToker and Dunkin’ employee RJ recently went viral for sharing his own drive-thru work pet peeve: when a card gets declined, but he doesn’t notice until the customer has already pulled away.

In the video, RJ (@ysn2kjosh) stares out of a drive-thru window looking distressed, eventually pounding on the counter.

“When you thought the customer card went thru but it declined & they already drove off,” he wrote in the text overlaying the video.

In the caption, he added, “That boy got it for the free.”

RJ’s video currently has over 467,000 views.

In comments, users shared ideas on how to handle this situation.

“I just b chargin the next car twice,” one user wrote.

“I be screaming out the window ‘YEOOOOO,’” another shared.

“Nah i be like AYO HE ANIT PAY to the kitchen staff,” a third stated.

“I just delete the order,” another TikToker commented.

Others who worked in food service shared their tips for making sure this doesn’t happen.

“I would hold their card until it cleared lol bc a couple declined on me,” a user explained.

“I don’t hand out the items till it says ‘approved,’” a second echoed.

Even more users told stories of having to deal with similar issues to RJ.

“I used to work at a gas station I let someone walkout with 2 cases of beer because for wherever reason I thought the transaction went through,” a commenter recalled.

“I gave away $30 of dunkin doing this on accident,” another remembered.

Above all, TikTokers agreed that the worst part of letting this happen is having to tell management.

As one user wrote, “Worst part is when you need the manager finger print to delete the order. They be like ‘what happened.’”

Th Daily Dot reached out to RJ via TikTok comment.

