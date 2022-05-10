‘She must have gotten her order wrong’: Video shows drive-thru worker and customer fist-fighting through the window

Usually, going through the drive-thru to pick up an order is a fairly uneventful situation. At most, you might have to correct a wrong order, or wait a little longer than you anticipated. But one TikToker encountered a truly wild situation while waiting for coffee.

“So I went out for a cold brew and…” @djvice wrote on a TikTok video that has since racked up over 13 million views.

The video itself shows an intense fight between two women—one seemingly climbing through the drive-thru window from her car and the other being dragged out from the employee drive-thru window.

It only lasts eight seconds, but it’s clearly captivated the internet as viewers wonder what, exactly, was going on here.

“My best guess is she must have gotten her order wrong,” the creator, @djvice, joked via text overlay.

While we’ve certainly seen far too many customers willing to fight employees over ultimately trivial things like an incorrect order, many viewers weren’t convinced that was the case here.

“Y’all know it’s over a guy, stop playing,” one user wrote.

“And we all wonder why restaurants can’t find people to work there,” another joked.

“That’s called assault and that employee can file charges,”a third viewer said, cutting through the nonsense. “Even if it was about her boyfriend still doesn’t make it right to hit people.”

Whatever was going on, it looked like a pretty brutal fight—especially for a drive-thru window.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @djvice via TikTok comment.

