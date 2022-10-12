young woman in car with caption 'I'm your parent I know everything about you!' (l) Drake Bell (c) young woman with caption 'Talking on the phone with Drake Bell every day when I was 13' (r)

Tinseltown/Shutterstock @anadotcom_/TikTok (Licensed)

‘He used to go to Disneyland all the time’: Woman says she frequently spoke with Drake Bell on the phone when she was 13

'Here before she finds out it was just "Say Now."'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Posted on Oct 12, 2022

A TikToker says that she spoke with actor Drake Bell on the phone “every day” when she was 13 years old. Bell plead guilty to child endangerment and was sentenced to two years of probation in 2021.

In a TikTok posted by Ana (@anadotcom_) on Sept. 29, she says that she spoke with Bell “every day” via phone when she was 13. Her video also implies that her parents were not aware of her contact with the former Drake and Josh star.

On Wednesday, Ana’s video had over 608,000 views.

@anadotcom_

who said that

♬ dumb dumb – sped up – mazie

Bell was accused of sexually assaulting and/or raping multiple underage girls in 2020. Bell was arrested in 2021 for “exchanging inappropriate material” with an underaged individual and later charged with child endangerment.

Ana has not posted further about her interactions with Bell, though many have asked for more information via comments on her viral video and other recent TikToks. Other commenters said they also knew people who had met or spent time with Bell.

“He used to go to Disneyland all the time,” @sarahsmiles70s commented. “Ppl at my high school would go because he’d end up hanging out with them every time.”

“That man would show up at our football games,” @rebesfosta wrote. “This was 2013.”

“I got in a twitter fight with him cuz he was making fun of Justin Bieber,” @ninaaabean commented.

Other commenters mentioned SayNow, a late 2000s company that connected celebrities to their fans via voicemail and large conference calls.

“Here before she finds out it was just ‘Say Now’ and her parents obviously knew & were probably doing it to her,” @chirsjohnflora commented.

“I feel like maybe I’m wrong but back when I was like 12 I had a number for Drake Bell and you could call it and he’d leave you voicemails I swear,” @itspronouncedesque wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ana via TikTok comment and to Bell’s management team via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Oct 12, 2022, 1:52 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins
 