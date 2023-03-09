‘She did indeed forget the straws’: Customer says DoorDasher canceled her order after they were shooting at the store

A TikToker’s video has gone viral after she said her DoorDash delivery driver was forced to cancel her order due to a shooting at the restaurant.

In the now-viral video, user Ray (@ihaveasthma420) danced around while she showed the text exchange between her and her delivery driver, Shakyra.

“Last night this was legit my convo with my dasher. She did in deed forget the straws,” she wrote in the text overlay. The Daily Dot reached out to Ray via TikTok comment.

In the screenshot, Ray asked her driver to pick up straws and sweet and sour sauce. But when Shakyra replied, no one could have predicted her response.

“I’m sorry hunni I’m about to cancel your order they’re shooting out here and I gotta live for my child,” the driver wrote.

Ray’s TikTok had over 1.1 million views by Wednesday.

So far, it’s unclear where or when the alleged shooting took place. But many people expressed concern for what Shakyra went through.

“She was so nice about it too,” one user wrote with a crying face emoji. “Hope she’s good tho.”

“She’s real for that,” added another.

The TikTok led to a conversation about the safety concerns delivery drivers go through just to make a living.

“Crazy she felt she needed to give u a reason for wanting to live more than getting u ur food,” a user commented. “Wait so is her child the only reason she doesn’t wanna get shot? Damn,” another added with crying emoji.

Viewers find it unfair that the woman had to justify why she canceled the customer’s order when she should’ve been more focused on her safety.

Some viewers also didn’t like that Ray didn’t say “please” or “thank you” in her requests for more straws and sauce.

“You can say, ‘please,’ a viewer commented. “She’s out there dodging bullets for you and you can’t say please or thank you?” another user wrote.

“You’re supposed to put that stuff in your original order, not harass the Dasher for it,” commented a third.

Ray said she did eventually get her order from a different driver.

“Ya some king named Mohammed picked it up but it was 45 mins late from the original time lmfao,” Ray shared.