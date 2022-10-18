‘Taco Bell should have this side option’: DoorDash customer orders side of toilet paper with Indian food

A woman went viral on TikTok after revealing that an Indian restaurant offered toilet paper as a side, so she ordered it with her meal via DoorDash.

In the clip, user Emily Baldwin (@emilyybaldwinnn) shows a screen recording of her scrolling through an Indian restaurant’s DoorDash menu.

“So, I’m ordering Indian food and I’m looking at all the sides because I want to see all my options and I happen to come across this side,” Baldwin says, cracking into laughter. She reveals a side of toilet paper where there’s one roll for $1 and a six-pack for $6. Out of curiosity, Baldwin ordered the side of toilet paper to see if she would actually receive it.

In the caption, she asks the million-dollar question, “has anyone else seen this as a side option before.”

The video amassed over 647,000 views since it was posted on Oct. 17 with commenters offering suggestions as to why the restaurant, fast-casual Indian spot RASA, would sell toilet paper alongside its food.

“I think that’s a hold over from 2020 when you could buy from restaurants but so many retail stores were out of stock!” one viewer suggested.

“Probably left over from their 2020 listing. I remember when restaurants were selling everything, TP, gallons of milk, eggs,” a second agreed.

“I remember when restaurants were doing this in 2020 my food came with free tiolet paper,” a third said.

Others made jokes about needing toilet paper after eating meals from certain restaurants.

“Dang do they expect you to be on the toilet after you eat their food,” one viewer joked.

“Taco Bell should have this side option lol,” a second quipped.

“I absolutely LOVE Indian food but after eating it I’ll need that toilet paper roll,” a third commented.

In a follow-up video, Baldwin shares an unboxing of her DoorDash meal—which did include a roll of toilet paper. Baldwin laughs as she unveils a small roll of toilet paper that is on the very top of the order.

The Daily Dot reached out to Emily Baldwin via TikTok comment and RASA via the company’s website contact form.