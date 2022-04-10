TikToker allegedly catches DoorDasher fake a drop off picture and steal her food

Through security camera footage, a TikToker watched a DoorDash driver steal her late-night Taco Bell order. The DoorDash bandit even faked a drop-off picture.

The video has reached over 27,000 views and commenters are shocked at the driver’s audacity.

In the TikTok, posted by @bela.bands, the Dasher arrives with the order and holds up the bag. She appears to stage the required photo for delivery drop-offs.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bela.bands/video/7078318942070082862

Once she gets the shot, the DoorDash bandit turns around and walks away with the bag in hand. In the footage, she doesn’t even appear to attempt to leave it on the doorstep.

Users were outraged for @bela.bands and also shocked at the driver’s blatant stealing.

“She looked right in the camera too,” wrote @camimccullogh.

DoorDash themselves weighed in on the bandit, writing for their official account, “We won’t let them get away with this!”

In the comments, @bela.bands said she tried to run after the DoorDash bandit. “I literally chased her down and she drove right past me like I was a ghost,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash for comment as well as @bela.bands via TikTok comment.

