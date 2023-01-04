woman speaking in car caption 'DoorDash dog thief' 'The lady pulled up she dropped the door dash off to the neighbors' (l) hand holding phone with DoorDash on screen in front of light yellow background (c) woman speaking in car caption 'DoorDash dog thief' 'and she put him in her car and pulled off' (r)

sdx15/Shutterstock @ronnitabhuff/TikTok (Licensed)

‘You put the dog in your car’: Woman says DoorDash driver stole her dog when making delivery

'Why do people who do delivery gigs act like we don’t have their info.'

Rebekah Harding 

Rebekah Harding

IRL

Posted on Jan 3, 2023

In a now-viral TikTok, a woman claims that a DoorDash driver stole her dog while completing her neighbor’s delivery.

TikTok user Ronnita (@ronnitabhuff) posted the video on Jan. 2. In the video, Ronnita says that she called DoorDash after she caught a delivery driver putting her dog in their car on camera.

“Dear DoorDasher that decided to steal my dog on the first day of the year: I got it on camera, and I’m on the phone with DoorDash,” she says in the clip. “I know he got out of the gate, but you could have knocked. You put the dog in your car.”

@ronnitabhuff @DoorDash ♬ original sound – RonnitaBHuff

The video reached over 564,000 views as of Jan. 3. Users in the comments section expressed concerns about the drivers DoorDash employs.

“I avoid DoorDash like the plague. I swear, there’s just something about their drivers that is super sus,” one viewer wrote.

“As someone who worked with door dashers for grocery delivery they hire anyone and some are so unhinged and unprofessional,” another added.

Ronnita says in a short follow-up video that DoorDash sent her an email stating the Dasher was “fired” after the incident.

@ronnitabhuff

Fired is not enough

♬ original sound – RonnitaBHuff

In an in-depth storytime video posted shortly after, Ronnita explains that her husband checked their security cameras after they noticed that their “bigger dog” wasn’t in the backyard.

“The dog was in the driveway … and then she grabbed the dog. It looked like she took a picture or something. And she put him in her car and pulled off,” she says.

Ronnita clarifies that they didn’t call the police and instead contacted DoorDash because they thought that DoorDash would have the driver’s information.

“So now we’re dealing with the DoorDash legal team. They did say that they fired the lady last night, but to me, that’s not enough,” she continues. “We’re going to go the full mile. We’re going to get our dog back.”

@ronnitabhuff @doordash ♬ original sound – RonnitaBHuff

As of Ronnita’s last update, they have still not located their dog.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ronnita and DoorDash via email.

*First Published: Jan 3, 2023, 6:33 pm CST

Rebekah Harding

Rebekah Harding is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot. She has digital and print bylines in Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and more.

