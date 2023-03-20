‘He gave me his gas receipt with my order’: Customer says DoorDash driver asked her to pay for his gas

In a viral TikTok video, a DoorDash customer claims her driver asked her to pay for the gas he bought to deliver her Chick-fil-A order.

There’s no shortage of DoorDash drama on TikTok, especially when it comes to drivers calling out customers who don’t tip. There are even folks who drive for the application who say that they’ve made it a personal rule to not accept orders under a certain payout amount as they are not fiscally viable/they cannot make ends meet otherwise.

On the opposite side of the food ordering spectrum, several customers have called out drivers online for their unprofessional behavior, like this one woman who caught a DoorDasher eating the meal she ordered.

Now, another woman is going viral after stating that the delivery driver who was assigned to pick up her food handed her his gas receipt with the order.

User Karissa (@secretlykarissa) writes in a text overlay on the video, “my dasher wants me to compensate him for his travel so he gave me his gas receipt with my order.”

In the comments section of the video, Karissa didn’t seem to sympathize with the financial plight of her delivery driver. One viewer commented, “this doordasher came into my job yesterday complaining about only making $8 an hour when i was doing everything difficult for $5.” In response, Karissa wrote, “even though $8 an hour is still really bad, they literally choose their job and make their own schedule.”

Others seemed to agree with her. As another commenter suggested, “That’s something you take up with DoorDash.”

Some couldn’t believe the gall of the driver, as the receipt that Karissa shows off in the video indicates the Dasher put a little over 6 gallons of gas in their vehicle, totaling $20.84.”He used 6 gallons of gas to get to cfa and then from cfa to your house ?? And hell, let’s throw in from your house to the next restaurant?” one TikToker questioned.

Some pointed out that the Dasher clearly doesn’t understand how the platform works, noting that customers already pay specific delivery fees and upcharges. “Like sir, these fees got me paying 29.99 for a CFA meal. Get outta here,” one said.

For many, they felt like the fees along with the end-user customer experience when ordering through delivery apps ultimately made them not worth the time and money. “I won’t do any third party delivery anymore,” a commenter shared. I’ve been delivered the wrong food and had my food delivered to the wrong place too many times.”

Someone else in the comments section stated that DoorDash has a rewards program for its drivers that makes them eligible for significant discounts on gasoline. In a March 15 press release, the company wrote, “we’re announcing a Gas Rewards program based on that feedback and aimed at offsetting the elevated gas prices, while helping Dashers preserve their earning potential. Dashers who qualify for both rewards could receive anywhere between $1.65 and $2.00 per gallon.”

Delivery drivers for the application can also pay for gasoline using a 10% cash back debit card called DasherDirect, and those who travel 100 miles or more per week also qualify for additional gas incentives. “For 175 miles, for instance, Dashers will earn an extra $10, and for 225 miles, they will earn another $15. These incremental rewards can add extra earnings between $1.27 and $1.69 per gallon for those who qualify, on top of normal DoorDash pay, promotions, and tips,” the site reads.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Karissa via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email for further information.