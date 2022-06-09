Dominos employee speaking caption "dominos trapping and trying to force a false confession from a 18y/o" (l) Dominos manager and employee speaking face to face caption "dominos trapping and trying to force a false confession from a 18y/o" (c) Dominos employee holding camera speaking manager behind smiling other worker behind manager caption "dominos trapping and trying to force a false confession from a 18y/o" (r)

‘I tried to leave but they wouldn’t let me’: Domino’s worker says boss ‘trapped’ him in room, tried to force him to write false confession

The TikToker says he was accused of vandalizing a Domino's store.

Jun 9, 2022

A former Domino’s employee says he was accused of vandalizing a Domino’s Pizza store and asked to write a false confession by his superior.

Kaleb (@stopitkaleb) posted a video of an argument between him and his boss on June 7. In it, his boss says that he has video footage of Kaleb vandalizing the store and that costs for damages will be sent to him once he makes a written confession. Kaleb then threatens to quit and says that he feels threatened by his boss.

“I didn’t do shit,” Kaleb says about being accused of vandalizing the store. He then tries to leave and says that his boss isn’t letting him open the door and do so.

Kaleb then says “fuck you” to his boss and gets fired, and his boss says “the sheriff” is “coming to see” Kaleb.

“The sheriff’s coming to see you, or you can write a confession of what you did,” Kaleb’s boss tells him. Kaleb demands to be let out of the room and says that his boss “can’t hold [him]” in the room.

Shortly after, Kaleb leaves and says “fuck you” to his boss a couple more times.

“I tried to leave but they wouldn’t let me so I went off,” Kaleb wrote in the video’s caption. On Thursday, the video had almost 10,000 likes before it was deleted.

Some commenters on Kaleb’s video tagged Domino’s Pizza’s TikTok account to bring it to the company’s attention. Others expressed their belief that Kaleb didn’t vandalize the store.

“They don’t got u on camera if they want u to write a confession,” @itssmokey8 commented.

“He can’t block the door like that,” @user5354692924515 wrote.

Others brought up entrapment, which is when law enforcement officers coerce someone to commit a crime.

“Honestly you handled that well not physically reacting,” @winstonschnauzer commented. “Speak to a lawyer about their entrapment they can’t do that.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kaleb via Instagram direct message and to Domino’s via email.

Jun 9, 2022

