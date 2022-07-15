‘They ain’t been here in weeks’: TikToker claims Dollar Tree store was completely abandoned by workers

A TikToker has gone viral after claiming they went to visit their local Dollar Tree location, only to find the store closed. Upon closer inspection, user Yolanda (@yoyololo888) claims she realized that the store was actually abandoned, with no employees having entered the store “in weeks.”

Her video currently has over 570,000 views.

“So I decided to go to this new Dollar Tree and the motherfuckers just walked off. Nobody works here. They abandoned this motherfucker,” the St. Louis, Missouri-based creator says.

She then shows several delivery notices attached to the store’s door.

“They ain’t been here in weeks. I can’t make this shit up,” Yolanda concludes.

This isn’t the first time Dollar Tree has been in the news for understaffing.

Earlier this year, a video went viral after allegedly showing one woman in charge of an entire store, with no other employees to help her. In the video, sympathetic customers can be seen assisting her with her duties.

On TikTok, users speculated as to why Dollar Tree might be facing staffing issues.

“It’s because Dollar Tree pays minimum wage and expects 1 person to stock and run the register,” one user wrote. Indeed claims averages for Dollar Tree salaries range from $9.65 per hour for a Stocking Associate to $12.44 per hour for an Assistant Store Manager.

Low wages were a common theme in the comments.

“Wanna raise prices to over $1 but don’t wanna pay the workers,” a commenter states.

“They don’t pay enough,” a second added.

“Overworked, understaffed and underpaid!” a third claimed.

Others chimed in to share their own alleged Dollar Tree working experiences.

“I worked at a dollar tree,” a user recalled. “…they don’t pay enough and expect u to work like it’s the only job out there.”

“I worked at a dollar tree for 2 days for min wage,” another user shared. “It’s not worth it.”

“I worked at a dollar tree… only [got] paid about 250 every 2 weeks,” a further user alleged. “…they don’t care at all.”

We’ve reached out to Dollar Tree via contact form and Yolanda via TikTok comment.

